'Conspiracy to keep Muslim students outside classrooms'

Jilla Muslim Okkuta has condemned the move of Kundapura Government PU College principal for closing the college’s gate on Muslim girl students wearing Hijab (headscarf).

Okkuta president Ibrahim Saheb Kota said girl students had been wearing Hijab since the beginning of the academic year.

Even in the past, the students had worn Hijab. All of a sudden, the principal and college governing body asks students not to wear headscarves. The stand of the principal has prevented Muslim girl students from entering classrooms, he said.

“It is a conspiracy to deny education to girls,” he declared.

He said the principal, who should have sorted out the issue, had closed the door on students.

“It is a violation of the Constitutional rights of the students. The right to education has been denied. The National Human Rights Commission should intervene and ensure justice for students. Muslim students should be allowed to enter classrooms wearing the Hijab.