'Conspiracy to keep Muslim students outside classrooms'

'Conspiracy to keep Muslim students outside classrooms'

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 04 2022, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 23:54 ist

Jilla Muslim Okkuta has condemned the move of Kundapura Government PU College principal for closing the college’s gate on Muslim girl students wearing Hijab (headscarf). 

Okkuta president Ibrahim Saheb Kota said girl students had been wearing Hijab since the beginning of the academic year.

Even in the past, the students had worn Hijab. All of a sudden, the principal and college governing body asks students not to wear headscarves. The stand of the principal has prevented Muslim girl students from entering classrooms, he said.

“It is a conspiracy to deny education to girls,” he declared.

He said the principal, who should have sorted out the issue, had closed the door on students.

“It is a violation of the Constitutional rights of the students. The right to education has been denied. The National Human Rights Commission should intervene and ensure justice for students. Muslim students should be allowed to enter classrooms wearing the Hijab.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Muslim girl students
Hijab
Udupi
Jilla Muslim Okkuta
Constitutional rights

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

 