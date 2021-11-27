Constitution Day observed in Madikeri

There is a need to remember all those who were a part of preparing the Constitution, said District and Sessions Court Judge B L Jinaralkar.

Speaking after inaugurating the Constitution Day programme organised by the district legal services authority and Bar Association on the premises of the court in Madikeri, he said, "The aspirations of the Constitution should be practised."

Bar Association president K D Dayanand said, "India is a democratic country. Democracy is the gift of the Constitution. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India. All of us should protect and honour it."

People should adhere to the duties enshrined in the Constitution, he said.

Legal services authority member secretary N Subramanya and others were present.