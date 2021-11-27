Constitution Day observed in Madikeri

Constitution Day observed in Madikeri

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 27 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 19:52 ist
District and Sessions Court Judge B L Jinaralkar and others during the Constitution Day programme observed on the premises of the court in Madikeri.

There is a need to remember all those who were a part of preparing the Constitution, said District and Sessions Court Judge B L Jinaralkar. 

Speaking after inaugurating the Constitution Day programme organised by the district legal services authority and Bar Association on the premises of the court in Madikeri, he said, "The aspirations of the Constitution should be practised." 

Bar Association president K D Dayanand said, "India is a democratic country. Democracy is the gift of the Constitution. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India. All of us should protect and honour it." 

People should adhere to the duties enshrined in the Constitution, he said. 

Legal services authority member secretary N Subramanya and others were present.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Constitution Day
observed
Madikeri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delving into NASA's mission to displace an asteroid

Delving into NASA's mission to displace an asteroid

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

 