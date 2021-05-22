Construction labourers stage stir

Urging the state government to respond to the needs of the construction labourers, the labourers under the aegis of CITU staged a symbolic protest in front of their houses and worksites.

The construction labourers demanded relief measures and vaccines for all.

The labourers, under the leadership of Construction Labourers' Association taluk unit leader Nagesh, staged a protest in various places in Kodlipete.

The protesters held placards stating their demands.