Construction of hut inside forest: Case against two

Construction of hut inside forest: Case filed against duo

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • May 17 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 23:15 ist
A case has been registered against two for building a hut inside the forest of Nagarahole Wildlife Division.

Kutta police have registered a case against Nagarahole Gaddehadi residents Jenukurubara Thimma and Jenukurubara Kencha, for constructing a hut illegally inside the forest, coming under the Nagarahole Wildlife Division.

They had constructed a hut 500 meters away from Nagarahole Gaddehadi, inside the forest.

When DRFO Srikanth and forest guard Malathesh visited the spot, the family members of Thimma and Kencha had attempted to assault them.

A case has been booked against the duo for preventing forest officials from discharging their duties under the Forest Rights Act 2006, said Nagarahole RFO H K Amith.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

case filed
Kutta police
Nagarahole Gaddehadi residents
constructing hut in forest
Kodagu
Nagarahole Wildlife Division

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 