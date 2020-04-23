Container vehicle ferrying labourers seized

DHNS
  Apr 23 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 22:07 ist
The container vehicle in which labourers were illegally returning to their native place in Tamil Nadu was seized by police. DH Photo

Police personnel seized a container vehicle that was illegally ferrying workers from Somvarpet to Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday night.

Thirty five labourers from Salem district of Tamil Nadu had come to work in a coffee plantation in Yadavare of Somvarpet taluk, three months ago.They were staying in the plantation even after the completion of work owing to lockdown.

As they did not have any work, they decided to return to Tamil Nadu, via Mysuru, in a container vehicle.

The incident came to light when the police personnel were inspecting vehicles passing through the forest check post, near toll gate.

There were women and small children in the container vehicle. The labourers requested the police to allow them to go to their native places.

Kushalnagar Circle Inspector Mahesh said that the workers were convinced to go back to the coffee plantation in Yadavare.

 

