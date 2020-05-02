Containment area in Mangaluru denotified

As no Covid-19 cases in Smart City and Smart Planet apartment in Thokkottu were reported for the last 28 days, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has denotified the containment area announced in the past.

After Patient-144 tested positive for Covid-19, the district administration had sealed down the area in Ullal CMC jurisdiction. All the primary and secondary contacts of the Covid survivor too have completed home quarantine period in the containment zone.

With this, at present, DK district has eight containment zones—Sampya village, Tumbe, Uppinangady, Kasba in Bantwal, Narikombu, areas of Shakthinagara, First Neuro Hospital in Padil and Boloor.

The deputy commissioner said that no positive cases were reported in the district on Saturday. A total of 18 people have severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in the district. Five people have been admitted for observation in the district.