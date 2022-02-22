Convention of special teachers, caretakers on February 25

Karnataka Rajya Vishesha Shikshakara Haagu Shikshaketharara Sangha Hagu Karnataka Rajya Vikalachethanara Seva Samsthegala Okkuta will organise special teachers and non-teaching representatives convention — Spandana 2022 — at Saanidhya Residential School and Training Centre for Mentally Challenged in Shakthinagara at 11 am on February 25.

Okkoota state president Dr Kanthi Harish said that the funds for special schools under the child-centric scheme of the grant should be doubled.

The teachers are paid a meagre honorarium of Rs 13,500 per month while caretakers are paid Rs 9,000 per month. But the terms and conditions to become a teacher in a special school are too lengthy, she said.

The special school teachers and caretakers toil hard to teach the differently abled children. The caretakers remain with them throughout, yet they are paid less. Teachers and non-teaching staff should be paid honorarium as per the grant-in-aid policy of 1982, she added.

General Secretary Vasanth Kumar Shetty urged the government to set up a separate ministry for the empowerment of differently abled and senior citizens.

At present, the Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens comes under the Women and Child Welfare department. A full-fledged commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 should be appointed, he said.

He said as per the government’s guidelines, all those specially-abled in special schools who are above 25 years will not come under the government’s grant-in-aid.

Their demands to not restrict the age limit for children suffering from autism and Down syndrome had not received any response, he said.

“Where should these special children go after they cross 25 years?” he asked.

The facilities under RPWD Act 2016 should be given to all disabled persons. The government should furnish answers to lingering questions of parents like who will take care of the differently abled person when they are dead, said Vasanth Kumar.

“The office of Rehabilitation Council of India should be set up in Karnataka, for the benefit of special schools functioning in the state,” he added.