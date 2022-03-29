Conversion of land allowed in Udupi: Raghupathi Bhat

Conversion of land allowed in Udupi: Raghupathi Bhat

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 29 2022, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 00:43 ist
MLA Raghupathi Bhat

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that the government has issued a notification permitting the conversion of agricultural land upto 10 cents for residential purposes within Udupi Urban Development Authority (UDA) limits. 

As per the notification, farmland up to 10 cents or 3,000 square feet can be used for residential purposes in UDA limits in Udupi, he added.

The urban development department has brought in amendments to its zonal rules and had invited objections for the same. Objections can be submitted within 30 days. 

An appeal was made to Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj to make amendments to the zonal rules in Udupi UDA limits, to facilitate the conversion of land for residential purposes, said Raghupathi Bhat.

The issue was discussed at various levels of the government, he said.

The MLA thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, among others, for issuing the notification.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

MLA Raghupathi Bhat
conversion of agricultural land
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

S P Balasubrahmanyam's last song to be auctioned as NFT

S P Balasubrahmanyam's last song to be auctioned as NFT

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

 