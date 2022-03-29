Conversion of land allowed in Udupi: Raghupathi Bhat

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that the government has issued a notification permitting the conversion of agricultural land upto 10 cents for residential purposes within Udupi Urban Development Authority (UDA) limits.

As per the notification, farmland up to 10 cents or 3,000 square feet can be used for residential purposes in UDA limits in Udupi, he added.

The urban development department has brought in amendments to its zonal rules and had invited objections for the same. Objections can be submitted within 30 days.

An appeal was made to Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj to make amendments to the zonal rules in Udupi UDA limits, to facilitate the conversion of land for residential purposes, said Raghupathi Bhat.

The issue was discussed at various levels of the government, he said.

The MLA thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, among others, for issuing the notification.