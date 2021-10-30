Coop society posts Rs 82.62 lakh net profit

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Oct 30 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 22:40 ist

The Kodlipet Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society has posted a net profit of Rs 82.62 lakh. The shareholders will be given a dividend of 16%, said society president S D Thammaiah.

He was speaking during the annual general meeting of Kodlipet Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society.

In the backdrop of the society completing 100 years, various programmes will be organised, he said.

