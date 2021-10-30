Coop society posts Rs 82.62 lakh net profit

The Kodlipet Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society has posted a net profit of Rs 82.62 lakh. The shareholders will be given a dividend of 16%, said society president S D Thammaiah.
He was speaking during the annual general meeting of Kodlipet Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society.
In the backdrop of the society completing 100 years, various programmes will be organised, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube