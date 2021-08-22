'Cooperation of people necessary to preserve Arebhashe'

The cooperation of the people is necessary to preserve and develop the unique culture and literature of Arebhashe, said Moornadu Arebhashe Gowda Samaja president Panattele T Harish.

He was speaking during the valedictory programme of a camp on Arebhashe culture, held at Arebhashe Gowda Samaja Auditorium in Moornadu recently.

He said, "The four-day camp has been successful. The resource persons have conveyed to the children, the importance of Arebhashe language and culture. The participants have been educated about the food, attire and rituals of the Arebhase speaking community."

Resource person Kadlera Tulasi Mohan said that many more programmes need to be conducted to enrich the Arebhashe culture. United efforts are required in this regard.

All India Radio announcer Vinod Moodagadde said that a community gets its basic identity from its language.

People belonging to the Arebhashe community should teach their language to others, he said.

Non-Arebhashe speakers, especially the youth, should show interest in learning the language and encourage Arebhashe literature, he added.

He opined that Arebhashe camps should be held in every village.

Cultural programmes and games were held on the occasion.

Moorandu Gowda Samaja vice president Tekkade Prasanna, Chokkadi Prema Raghavaiah and Merkaje Umesh Nanaiah were present.