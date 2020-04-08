Cooperative societies sell onions at less price

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 08 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 21:16 ist
Representative image

Two agriculture credit cooperative societies, which also serve as fair price shops, in Puttur have begun selling onions to ration cardholders at a lesser price, after realising that the hike in the bulb prices were burning a hole in the pockets of common man.

Kedambady Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society sold onions at Rs 22 per kg to the cardholders coming under its jurisdiction. While Panaje Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society sold onions at Rs 15 per kg to the cardholders in its jurisdiction.

To help those without ration cards, Sastana Sahakari Vyavasayika Sangha launched an initiative of collecting fistful of rice under ‘Mushtiakki Hothu Oota’ programme from the donors in its limits.

The society has decided to distribute a minimum of 10 kg rice to migrant labourers struggling to get rice without ration cards. 

Mundooru Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society, along with supplying rice under Public Distribution System, is giving free masks to people.

cooperative societies
onion
Karnataka
Puttur
