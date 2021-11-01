Cooperative society posts net profit of Rs 15.75 lakh

The agricultural produce marketing cooperative society in Kushalnagar has posted a net profit of Rs 15.75 lakh during 2020-21, said society president M N Komarappa.
The society, comprising 1,744 members, has carried out business transactions worth Rs 79.68 crore during this year. It is restricted to Suntikoppa and Kushalnagar hoblis and has 100 PDS under its limits.
The society has announced a 15% dividend for the members.
Komarappa said that the society receives Rs 1,25,000 as rent from its commercial complex. It has also earned Rs 2,33,917 from 42 kW capacity solar panels.
The annual general meeting of the society will be held on November 6, said society executive officer B M Parvathi.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few
'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest
Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'
Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold
Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?
What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?
Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?
DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?