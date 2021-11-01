Cooperative society posts net profit of Rs 15.75 lakh

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Nov 01 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 22:15 ist

The agricultural produce marketing cooperative society in Kushalnagar has posted a net profit of Rs 15.75 lakh during 2020-21, said society president M N Komarappa. 

The society, comprising 1,744 members, has carried out business transactions worth Rs 79.68 crore during this year. It is restricted to Suntikoppa and Kushalnagar hoblis and has 100 PDS under its limits.

The society has announced a 15% dividend for the members.

Komarappa said that the society receives Rs 1,25,000 as rent from its commercial complex. It has also earned Rs 2,33,917 from 42 kW capacity solar panels.

The annual general meeting of the society will be held on November 6, said society executive officer B M Parvathi.

