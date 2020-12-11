Coorg Premier Hockey League from December 15

Coorg Premier Hockey League 2020 (CPHL-2020) will be held from December 15 to 20, said tournament organising committee president Buttiyanda A Changappa.

Addressing reporters, he said that a hockey league, for the first time in Kodagu, will be held exclusively for men.

The tournament will be held in association with Hockey Coorg, at the hockey turf ground of Government PU College, Ponnampet.

The initial matches will be held in a league pattern and the rest of the matches will be held in a knockout pattern, he said.

“Five teams will take part in the tournament. Every team may have a maximum of 18 players. The state, national and international players from Kodagu have already registered for the tournament,” he added.

The winning teams will be awarded a cash prize and a trophy. The trophy is sponsored by Just Kodava mobile app and Kuttada Sudin Mandanna of Bengaluru Real Estate.

Tournament organising committee vice president Kuppanda Dilan was present on the occasion.