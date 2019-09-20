Cop battling Parkinson’s disease gets dept support

When discrimination against the differently abled is still evident, here is an exception in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate.

A senior station house officer (SHO), battling Parkinson's Disease (PD), has been motivated to discharge his duties like other SHOs instead of being assigned a desk job.

"When I was told that Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha would hold himself responsible for any mistakes committed by the SHO with Parkinson’s disease, I had commended Commissioner of Police,” Mangalore Alzheimer's Association (MAA) Founder Director Jerardin D'Souza said.

Parkinson's Disease impacts people in different ways. But daily tasks are more difficult and lengthy.

Dr Harsha says despite severe disability, the SHO had performed beyond his competence. “He had succeeded in ensuring that the Krishnashtami and Ganeshotsava celebrations were conducted in a peaceful manner in the communally sensitive area,” the police commissioner said.

He recollected counselling the SHO while entrusting him with the additional responsibility of narcotics cell.

When asked whether it was the officer’s track record or his understanding about Parkinson's disease (Dr Harsha is an MBBS graduate) which helped the department extend all support to the SHO, Dr Harsha replied in negative.

“It is a sense of appreciation for a fellow human being. When an officer says he will never give up, it speaks a lot about his determination. When he has not given up, we need to support such fighters,” Dr Harsha stressed.

The commissioner was also confident that like many celebrities, including the American former professional road racing cyclist Lance Edward Armstrong (cured of testicular cancer) and cricketer Yuvaraj Singh, the SHO would beat the disease.

"When a physically compromised person wants to work for the department, it gives me immense pleasure to support him," Dr Harsha said.

MMA Founder Director Jerardin D'Souza said Dr Harsha, as true to the theme of World Alzheimer’s Day (observed on September 21) is removing the stigma around PD.

“As head of a police department, the proactive step taken to encourage a person with Parkinson's disease will send a strong message to society,” D’Souza asserted.