Cop dies in accidental firing

A head constable attached to the district armed reserve (DAR) reportedly succumbed to injuries after accidentally shooting himself with his service rifle at Adi Udupi school on Friday.

The deceased DAR head constable was identified as Rajesh Kunder (42), a resident of Uppunda in Byndoor.

He was posted at Adi Udupi school where the valuation of SSLC answer scripts was in progress. He was found dead by his colleagues on Friday morning.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan and others visited the spot.

Rajesh Kundar was suspended a month ago after getting into a fight with his colleague at Gangolli police station over a roaster issue. He had returned to duty after the suspension was revoked on Thursday.

A team from the regional forensic science laboratory visited the spot. The deceased is survived by a wife, son and daughter.

SP Vishnuvardhan informed DH that three cops were on duty at the evaluation centre. Kundar had a .303 rifle while posted as a guard of the evaluation centre.