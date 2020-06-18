Copra procurement centre at Kadur: DC

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 18 2020, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 00:45 ist

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said that the copra procurement centre to purchase under minimum support price scheme will be opened at Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district.

Depending on the demand from farmers, copra procurement centres will be started in Tarikere and Ajjampura taluks as well. Under minimum support price scheme Fair Average Quality (FAQ) of ball copra will be procured at Rs 10,300 per quintal. The authorities should be cautious to ensure that they do not purchase copra from traders who come in the name of farmers.

The farmers should be registered mandatorily for the purchase under the minimum support price scheme. The money will be credited to the account of the farmers. The farmers while arriving to the centre should maintain social distance.

 

 

