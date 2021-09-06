COPS celebrate Teachers' Day, Kail Pold

Coorg Public School (COPS) celebrated Teacher’s Day through the virtual platform.

Dr Benny Kuriakose, principal of the school, in his message, remembered the great educationist, scholar and philosopher Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, whose dream was that teachers should be the best minds in the country.

A YouTube video was also released on the occasion in which the students of the school paid their respect to their teachers through poems, speeches and also entertained them with a series of cultural events.

The school also observed Kail Pold, the harvest festival of Kodagu, recently.

The students reiterated the sacredness of the celebration through their drawings and paintings.

Their art depicted Kodavas, the warrior tribe, who decorate and worship their traditional weapons like guns, swords, knives, spears, bows and arrows.