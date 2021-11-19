COPS comes in top 28 at All-India level

Coorg Public School (COPS) has been enlisted as the top 3rd day-cum- boarding school of Karnataka in the Education World India School Ranking 2021-22 and emerged in the top 28th position at the All-India level, stated a release.

This survey analysis has been collated by slicing, dicing and interpreting data/responses of parents, senior teachers, principals and educators interviewed in education hubs by the Delhi-based Centre for Forecasting and Research (C fore) for the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2021-22 survey over months under 14 parameters, which included criteria like school education excellence, sports education, faculty competence, leadership, infrastructure, internationalism, teacher welfare and so on.

The geographical spread and number of schools ranked in EWISR has extended to 351 cities and almost 3,000 primary and secondary schools countrywide with schools ranked nationally in their host states and cities. Out of 1,550 points, COPS has garnered 1,335 points, the release added.