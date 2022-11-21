Cops raid Mangaluru blast suspect's house in Thirthahalli

Following the blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru, four police teams have raided the houses of Shariq, a suspect in the case, and his relatives in Thirthahalli taluk on Monday.

The family members of Shariq reportedly went to Mangaluru on the night of November 20 to see their son who was reportedly injured in the incident. The police raided three houses at Soppugudde and one in Balebailu in Thirthahalli town and quizzed more than 15 persons in this regard.

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra had said that he suspected a terrorist organisation to be behind the incident and police are investigating the case.