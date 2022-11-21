Cops raid M'luru blast suspect's house in Thirthahalli

Cops raid Mangaluru blast suspect's house in Thirthahalli

Police raided three houses at Soppugudde and one in Balebailu in Thirthahalli town

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  Nov 21 2022, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 14:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Following the blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru, four police teams have raided the houses of Shariq, a suspect in the case, and his relatives in Thirthahalli taluk on Monday. 

The family members of Shariq reportedly went to Mangaluru on the night of November 20 to see their son who was reportedly injured in the incident. The police raided three houses at Soppugudde and one in Balebailu in Thirthahalli town and quizzed more than 15 persons in this regard. 

Also Read | Mangaluru blast suspect inspired by terror organisation, says police

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra had said that he suspected a terrorist organisation to be behind the incident and police are investigating the case.  

