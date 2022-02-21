Cops take out march in Mangaluru as tension prevails

Cops take out march in Mangaluru as tension prevails after murder of Bajrang Dal member

The police commissioner said that the march would instil confidence among the public, amid the tension and the ongoing hijab row

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 21 2022, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 12:14 ist
Police on a route march. Credit: Special Arrangement

In the wake of tension in Shivamogga following the murder of a Bajrang Dal members, amid the ongoing hijab controversy in the state, the city police carried out a route march in Mangaluru city on Monday morning.

The route march, led by city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP Hariram Shankar, was held in Ballalbagh, MG Road, Hampankatta and other areas in the city.  Kumar said that the route march was carried out in the wake of Shivamogga murder case, hijab controversy and general prevailing condition, to instil confidence in people. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Hijab row
Bajrang Dal
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 