Cops take out march in Mangaluru as tension prevails after murder of Bajrang Dal member

In the wake of tension in Shivamogga following the murder of a Bajrang Dal members, amid the ongoing hijab controversy in the state, the city police carried out a route march in Mangaluru city on Monday morning.

The route march, led by city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP Hariram Shankar, was held in Ballalbagh, MG Road, Hampankatta and other areas in the city. Kumar said that the route march was carried out in the wake of Shivamogga murder case, hijab controversy and general prevailing condition, to instil confidence in people.

