Amid the fear of coronavirus, there was a smile on the faces of fishermen at Old Port in Mangaluru, after the arrival of high valued corona fish, scientifically called 'Melanotaenia corona'.

A large number of people had gathered at the port to get a glimpse of the fish.

There is less demand for this species of fish in the coastal belt. It is sent to Gujarat and other states. This species of fish fetches Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 per kg, sources in Bunder port told DH.