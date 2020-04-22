Coronavirus: 10 people quarantined in Kushalnagar

A man, who came from Bengaluru to take his son back, has been quarantined with nine other people on Wednesday.

According to Prabhakar, the man, his son had come to Kushalnagar on March 15 and was staying in a house in Chikkattur to prepare for NEET examination. He could not return to Bengaluru due to the lockdown. Prabhakar had come in a private ambulance with two others. During an inspection at the toll gate, Prabhakar claimed that he had come to purchase medicines.

Prabhakar and the people who accompanied him - the driver, Prabhakar's son and the people who accommodated him in Chikkattur - have been quarantined.