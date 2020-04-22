Coronavirus: 10 people quarantined in Kushalnagar

Coronavirus: 10 people quarantined in Kushalnagar

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Apr 22 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 23:01 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

A man, who came from Bengaluru to take his son back, has been quarantined with nine other people on Wednesday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to Prabhakar, the man, his son had come to Kushalnagar on March 15 and was staying in a house in Chikkattur to prepare for NEET examination. He could not return to Bengaluru due to the lockdown. Prabhakar had come in a private ambulance with two others. During an inspection at the toll gate, Prabhakar claimed that he had come to purchase medicines.

Prabhakar and the people who accompanied him - the driver, Prabhakar's son and the people who accommodated him in Chikkattur - have been quarantined. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kushalnagar
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
quarantine
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

 