Coronavirus: 26,942 students appear for PU exam in Dakshina Kannada with safety measures

26,942 students appear for PU exam in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 18 2020, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 15:25 ist
The body temperatures of students were checked at Canara College in Mangaluru. DH Photo/Govindraj Javali

A total of 26,942 students had registered for PU exam in 51 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. The body temperatures of the students were checked at all the centres prior to their entry to the exam hall.

All the students wore a mask and applied sanitisers before entering classrooms. 

Further, students from Kerala had arrived at the designated places of Talapady, Punyakoti Nagara, Bayar, Panjikallu, Saradka, Karike, Alatti Baddaka to board KSRTC and school buses arranged by the district administration to ferry them to the examination centres. 

 

 

