Coronavirus: 29-year-old woman tests COVID-19 positive in Mangaluru

A 29-year-old woman who had arrived Dakshina Kannada from Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

She was quarantined at the quarantine centre set up by the district administration in Belthangady after arriving from Maharashtra on May 18. She has been shifted to Wenlock Hospital for treatment, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

Dakshina Kannada district has so far registered 62 COVID-19 cases, of which, 21 have been recovered and 36 are active cases.

Meanwhile, five persons including a seven-year-old boy who returned from Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 in Chikkamagaluru. With this, Chikkamagaluru district has reported 10 positive cases.