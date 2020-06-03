Coronavirus: 52 persons who attended marriage at Aranthodu quarantined

As many as 52 persons who had attended a marriage were asked to remain quarantined at home after a doctor who returned from Malaysia tested positive for Covid-19 at Aranthodu in Sullia.

The doctor had completed institutional quarantine in Bengaluru after returning from Malaysia. After returning home he had attended his relative’s marriage. After he was tested positive, the inmates of the houses he had visited and also those who had attended the marriage were quarantined at home, Aranthodu Gram Panchayat Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Jayaprakash said.