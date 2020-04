To maintain social distancing and check the spread of Covid-19, 80 undertrials of district prison in Mangaluru were shifted to different prisons in the state.

Though the capacity of prison to accommodate is about 210 undertrials, the district prison has 311 inmates including 6 women. Thus, 80 prisoners were shifted in two KSRTC buses to prisons in Karwar and Chikkamagaluru amid tight police security, sources added.