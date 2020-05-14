80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Mangaluru

Coronavirus: 80-year-old COVID-19 patients dies in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 14 2020, 13:57 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 13:58 ist
Representative image.

An 80-year-old woman who was tested positive to COVID-19 died of septic shock, at designated COVID-19 hospital where she was undergoing treatment, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

The woman hails from Shaktinagar in Mangaluru and was contracted with COVID-19 after coming in contact with P432 while undergoing treatment at First Neuro Hospital. She was also suffering from hypertension and stroke. She was tested positive on April 26. 

With this, Dakshina Kannada recorded five deaths so far. The active cases in the district stood at 14 and 15 have been discharged so far.

According to District Wenlock COVID-19 Hospital Superintendent Dr Sadashiva, the patient's throat swab was collected on May 13 and the report is awaited. However, she passed away on Thursday.

