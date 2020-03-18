Coronavirus: All sevas in temples in Udupi banned

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha has clamped Section 144 (3) in the district in the wake of coronavirus infection.

Under Section 144 (3), religious rituals held at temples and other religious centres should be attended by people organising such rituals. All Sevas in the temples have been banned. The devotees are allowed to have Darshan in the temple. Temples, churches and mosques have been barred from organising programmes which attract mass gathering.

The weekly shandy markets have also been banned. Tourists were prohibited from visiting Malpe beach and other tourist spots, he said.

The deputy commissioner has warned of initiating strict action against those who demand an exorbitant price for N95 masks and sanitisers in the district. If pharmacists create an artificial shortage of masks and sanitisers, then action will be initiated against them, he warned.

He said the inmates of hostels and paying guest accommodations should return to their native places as schools and colleges have declared holidays.

OPDs at KMC in the morning only

KMC, Manipal, has decided that all OPDs will function in the morning hours between 8.30 am to 1 pm with immediate effect.

KMC, in a circular, has urged citizens to visit the hospital only for medical emergencies. All planned visits should be restricted. In case of those admitted as inpatients, only the caretakers are allowed to be with the patient.

Entry to intensive care units (ICUs) and Post-Operative Intensive Care Units has been restricted. Emergency services will remain operational as usual. Senior citizens and children should visit hospitals only in case of medical emergencies, the hospital said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has extended holidays for the students up to May 30.