Coronavirus: Dakshina Kannada sets up 7 check-posts to screen people coming from outside for COVID-19

To monitor those coming from outside the districts and states to Dakshina Kannada in the wake of COVID-19, the district administration has set up seven check-posts at Talapady, Hejamady, Gundya, Jalsoor, Charmadi, Naravi and Kallugundi.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, all those who enter the district will be screened. Those who come from outside the district and state will be asked to remain in quarantine.

As the relaxation is announced for 12 hours, the public should be cautious while venturing out of the house. Wearing a mask in public is mandatory in addition to maintaining social distance.

Further, she said of the 24 cases reported in the district, only four had symptoms of breathlessness and others were asymptomatic. Of the nine active cases in the district, the condition of one patient is serious while two are likely to be discharged from hospital shortly, said the DC.