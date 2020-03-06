Coronavirus effect: Rise in demand for masks, safety gears

After Coronavirus cases (Covid-19) were confirmed in different parts of the country, there has been a sudden jump in demand for mask and safety gears like gloves and sanitisers in Mangaluru and Udupi.

With the increase in demand, medical shop owners said that they were finding it difficult to meet the demand. In fact, there is a demand for bulk supply of masks and gloves. There was demand for mask when Covid-19 was confirmed in China two months ago.

Bulk quantities of masks were purchased in order to supply them to Indian employees working in China. A few private firms had purchased masks from Mangaluru in the month of December. The masks that were procured by medical shops during the bird fever were in demand in the month of December, says pharmacist Kiran Shetty.

Speaking to DH, a PRO of a hospital said, ‘’The usage of mask in hospitals have increased in the past few days. To ensure that the staff do not get any infection, they wear mask while at work inside the hospital. With the increase in demand, the supply has reduced.’’

There has been a rise in demand for N 95 mask, personal protective kit (that includes head and face mask, sterilised goggle, disposable gown, shoe cover), infrared thermo meter, said a pharmacist.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sikhander Pasha said that the public need not panic as not a single case in Dakshina Kannada had tested positive to Coronovirus infection.

Precaution

As a precautionary measure, Mulki Town Panchayat had appealed to Mantra Surfing Club, Hare Krishna and Caribean Beach Resort in Mulki to exercise caution while accommodating tourists from foreign countries.

Kiran of Mantra Surfing Club said, ‘’We have kept masks and other safety gears ready. When foreigners visit us, we have made mask mandatory. Sanitisers are used for hand wash. Food from outside is prohibited.’’

Awareness today

Sharada Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital in Talapady will create an awareness programme on coronavirus on March 7 at 9 am. A jatha (rally) to create awareness will be flagged off by Tulunadu Educational Trust Chairman Prof M B Puranik at Sharada Ayurdhama. The jatha will pass through K C Road, Beeri, Thokkottu, Ullal and Deralakatte. In addition, students will stage a street play.

Puttur Kavu Lions Club will organise an awareness camp on coronavirus at Puttur Kombettu Bantara Bhavana on March 7 (2 pm). Lions Club President Kavu Hemanath Shetty said awareness would be created among 1,000 students from different schools in and around Puttur. Masks will also be distributed among the participants, he added.