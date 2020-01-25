Coronavirus: Isolation ward set up in Mangaluru's Wenlock Hospital

With the death toll following Coronavirus increasing in China, the District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru has set up an isolation ward to treat patients in case of emergency.

With Mangaluru having an international airport, there are possibilities of patients afflicted with Coronavirus reaching Mangaluru.

Wenlock Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr H R Rajeshwari Devi said that an isolation ward was kept ready at the hospital.

“There are guidelines related to all respiratory virus infections and accordingly, we have kept an isolation ward ready. Preventive measures like masks for staff have also been arranged. Any suspected case can be treated in the isolation ward as per national guidelines,” she said.

The health department has appealed to the people to be cautious and not panic. Those who arrive from foreign countries or those travelling to China should be cautious.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes Coronaviruses as a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Sources in the health department said no directions had come from the government on screening passengers at Mangalore International airport for Coronavirus as there were no direct flights between Mangaluru and China.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramakrishna Rao said that no Coronavirus case was confirmed in India.

Yet all hospitals were directed to take precautionary measures, he added.