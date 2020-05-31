Coronavirus lockdown: 2 landlords waive off rent in Karnataka

Playing the Good Samaritan, two landlords have waived off the rent of commercial buildings and two apartments.

Understanding the problems faced by the shopkeepers and residents, they have decided to waive off the rent.

Abdul Hameed, who owns shops in a commercial complex at Sabbenahalli and two apartments and shops in Arcade complex at Sabbenahalli has waived off two months rent.

Lakshman Shetty, the owner of another building, also waive off the rent. By waiving off the rent, they have become a model for others, said Sangeetha Mobile showroom manager Sanjay Gowda.