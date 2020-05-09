Minister urges cos to be cautions while reopening firms

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Kota Srinivas Poojary urges industries to be cautions while reopening companies

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 09 2020, 14:12 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 14:12 ist

District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary urged all industries, including chemical factories, to exercise caution and care while reopening their plants that suspended its operations due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The security aspects and operational guidelines should be looked into by the MRPL, BASF, MCF and other industries in the district. After the styrene gas leak at a polymer plant at Visakhapatnam, the public are apprehensive in the district. All precautionary measures should be taken, he said.

Warning

The Minister said that there are complaints from the public on liquor outlets charging more than the MRP and stringent action will be initiated against such outlets.

The officials from the excise department should keep a tab on all the liquor outlets in the district and initiate measures to cancel the licences of those who charge more than the MRP, he said.
 

