Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Stranded labourers gather at bus stand in Mangaluru to go back to natives

A large number of stranded labourers gathered at a service bus stand in Mangaluru to travel to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on Monday morning.

They were working in different parts of the district and remained stranded without a job after the announcement of lockdown.

Labourers said that they have not registered with Seva Sindhu portal to avail pass for travelling outside the state.

Though all the people who gathered wore a mask, the social distancing norm was not followed.

Already three Shramik trains from Mangaluru had left for Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with nearly 3,500 stranded labourers in the last two days. The gathered labourers are anticipating that they would be allowed to travel to their destinations in the Shramik trains that will leave in the evening from Mangaluru.

Speaking to DH, Ram Rahim, one of the stranded labourers, said that he was working as a carpenter in Mangaluru for the last 10 years. He remained jobless after the lockdown was announced and was finding it difficult to eke out a living and wished to return to his native.

Ram Parvesh another labourer said he had come to the district six months ago and was into painting.

The doctors and paramedical staff who have arrived the spot are checking the health of the labourers before allowing them to travel to the railway station.

The cost of a ticket to Uttar Pradesh is Rs 1,040 per person (which includes bus fare from service bus stand to railway station, food and water bottle).