Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: KSRTC starts bus services from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, others

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has started bus services from Mangaluru to taluk headquarters and long routes like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi and other areas on Tuesday.

Speaking to DH, KSRTC Divisional Controller S N Arun said that depending on the demand, the buses will be operated with 50% of the capacity. Measures have been taken to ensure that social distancing norms are adhered to while purchasing tickets from the counter.

A bus that left for Bengaluru on Tuesday had 29 passengers.

The KSRTC is yet to take a decision on operating Nagarasarige buses in the city. “Only those destinations, which can be reached by 7 pm has been considered by the KSRTC while operating the buses. As a result, after 11 am, no buses will travel to Bengaluru from Mangaluru. Further, permission will not be accorded for the travelling of pregnant women, children below 10 years old and senior citizens above 60 years old. Thermal scanning is used for checking the temperature of the passengers before boarding the buses. All the buses are sanitised after each trip,” he said.

Further, he said the contact number, name and address of the passengers are collected by the officials during the travel.

No private buses

The private bus operators in the district have decided not to operate buses till the end of the month.

Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association president Dilraj Alva said, "Technically private bus operators are not able to operate services as all of us have surrendered our permits. If we start the services, we will have to pay the tax for the entire month of May. We have appealed to the government to exempt private buses from paying tax for the next six months. We will find it difficult to operate for the next three months as per conditions laid down by the government. The government has allowed only 30 passengers in each bus to maintain social distancing. The bus owners will also urge RTA to revise the bus fares," he said.