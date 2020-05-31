Coronavirus lockdown: 5,900 stranded labourers in Kodagu leave for native places

A total of 5,984 stranded labourers from outside the state and district have left for their native, from Kodagu district, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

A total of 1,463 labourers from other districts, 3,082 from Tamil Nadu, 204 from Assam, 477 from West Bengal, 32 from Odisha, 8 from Meghalaya, 239 from Bihar, 270 from Uttar Pradesh, and 209 from Jharkhand have left for their native.

The stranded 204 labourers from Assam left for their native in a Shramik Special train from Mysuru on Sunday, she added.

A private vehicle was arranged to send labourers to Meghalaya.