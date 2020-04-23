Coronavirus Lockdown: Brisk business activities

Coronavirus Lockdown: Brisk business activities

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 23 2020, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 20:03 ist

With the relaxation of lockdown on Thursday, there was brisk business activities in the town.

Shops selling electricals, hardware, farm equipment, fertilisers, motor rewinding and mobile recharge outlets remained opened.

 

Lockdown
Business News
