Coronavirus Lockdown: Disruption in water supply affects people in Chikkamagaluru

Amid the lockdown, people in various places in Chikkamagaluru town are facing an acute water crisis.

Water has not been supplied to I G Road, Nekara Beedi, Hunasemarada beedi, Belt Road and other places for the last one week. The rich purchase water from tankers, but what can the poor do? ask the residents.

"We have not received water for the last 10 days. The issue was brought to the notice of the concerned officials. However, no one has any solution," said K R Venkatesh, a resident of Nekara Beedi.

Owing to the disruption in the water supply at Gaurikaluve, Kaldoddi and other places, people have been depending on water tankers. Private tankers have been supplying water to various layouts. A tanker of water costs Rs 250 to Rs 300.

"Water had not been supplied for the last 10 days. No one is listening to our woes. I have been asking private tankers to supply water on alternate days," said a shopkeeper on I G Road.

"The pump used for lifting water from the Yagachi reservoir was spoiled. Now it has been repaired. Water has already been supplied to Kalyanagara and Housing Board layouts. Within two days, all the layouts will get water supply," said CMC Commissioner Chandrashekar.