'Follow government guidelines during Ramzan’

Coronavirus lockdown: Follow govt guidelines during Ramzan, says Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 23 2020, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 21:14 ist
Leaders from muslim community take part in the meeting held at DC’s office in Madikeri. DH Photo

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy asked the religious leaders from the Muslim community to adhere to austerity in the month of Ramzan, as per the guidelines issued by Wakf Board, in the wake of lockdown.

Presiding over a meeting at the DC's office in Madikeri on Wednesday, she stated that alms could be given to the poor during the specific time of the day.

Mass prayers have been banned in mosques. The same should be strictly observed by the Muslims, Annies said.

District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said that the people should offer prayers inside their houses. People should not gather on the terrace of the houses for mass prayers. Iftar meets are also not allowed, she added.

DySP Dinesh Kumar was present.
 

Annies Kanmani Joy
Karnataka
Ramzan
Lockdown
