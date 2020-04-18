Coronavirus lockdown: Food-counter stand for stranded, hungry in Mangaluru

The Sauharda Forum in Moodbidri has placed a food-counter stand near Krishnakatte in Moodbidri, Mangaluru, to help those who are hungry. Owing to the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, shops and hotels here are closed.

Migrant labourers, who are stranded, can collect water bottles, fruits, biscuits, and other eatables placed by the people in the stand.

The board on the stand says it is a free service for those who are hungry.

In case of emergency, people can have water and eatables provided on the stand, the Forum members informed.

However, many alleged that people take away all the eatables placed on the stand.

The Forum has also made an arrangement for people to wash hands with liquid soap, near the auto stand, in the vicinity.