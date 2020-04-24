Coronavirus Lockdown: Growers in Karnataka go red over lack of market for roses

Floriculturists have incurred a huge loss owing to lack of market for flowers due to the lockdown.

Nazma Ali from Joladal, near Chikkamagaluru, has cultivated roses on her farmland. In spite of good harvest, the lockdown has affected the transportation of the flowers to the market.

Speaking to DH, she said, “I had cultivated Miraval and other varieties of rose, along with marigold, on three acres of land. About 15 labourers had toiled hard for the cultivation. I used to send flowers to markets in Kadur, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Mysuru. I had even arranged the supply in KSRTC and private buses. The lockdown affected the transportation.”

“This is the season for harvesting the roses. I used to send at least 60 kg to 70 kg of roses per day. A kg of rose was fetching Rs 100. Now, I have dumped the roses in a pit. There is none to ask for the flowers,” she added.