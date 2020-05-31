Coronavirus Lockdown helps this Mangaluru artist to create miniature vehicles

The lockdown helped this marketing head of a Mumbai-based diamond-studded jewellery firm to bring out his talent of making miniature replica of vehicles using the available raw materials including plywood, at home.

Mithunraj Acharya from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada effectively made use of his time during more than two months of lockdown and created the miniature of four vehicles—KSRTC Sarige bus, KSRTC Airavat, truck and a maxi cab van using the scrap materials.

“After joining work, I hardly used to get time to nurture my talent that I was interested in since my childhood days. This time, I decided to make use of this holiday to create something to cherish the memories of lockdown. Our company had declared holiday from March 10 since the COVID-19 cases began to increase and I returned to my home town. With the announcement of lockdown, my holiday too extended,” Acharya told DH.

“I created four miniatures during the four phases of lockdown using plywood, parts of computers, unused metals and other available items at home. Now, I have started making an old Ambassador car, which will be completed shortly,” said Acharya proudly.

“If the work on making miniature vehicles are taken with utmost patience, then it can be completed within four to five days. As I had enough time, I used to work on it leisurely and took around 15 days to complete each miniature work. I have not created it for sale. I thought of engaging myself in creative work during my lockdown period rather than spending time in an unproductive manner,” he said.

Hailing from a goldsmith family, Acharya is also good at silver embossing work and has to his credit several silver work as well. A business management graduate has also learnt animation. During his college days, he had created four miniature trucks and gave it to his relatives.

Acharya said “I used to engage in art works since my childhood during my free time. After joining work, I was busy with work and could not find time to refresh my hobby. The lockdown gave an opportunity to go back to my hobby to revive it,” he said.