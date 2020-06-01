Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka government to decide on ‘Saptapadi’ by June 15

The state government will decide on holding the proposed mass marriage, ‘Saptapadi,’ in the temples coming under Religious Endowment Department by June 15, Minister for Muzrai, Port and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Monday.

The officials from the Muzrai department are looking at the available ‘muhurta’ (auspicious time) for holding the marriages and are also looking whether marriages can be conducted with 50 people at a time in various temples with the available ‘muhurta.’ The decision will be taken by June 15, he told mediapersons.

The proposed mass marriage in the temples was initially planned on April 26 and later postponed to May 24. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the mass marriage was postponed.

The government had decided to conduct mass marriage in more than 100 A graded temples in Karnataka and had received over 4,500 applications. The department had made all arrangements for the mass marriage, Poojary added.

The Minister said 30% to 35% of the income of the temples coming under Muzrai department was hit due to the lockdown for two months. It is during April and May that a large number of devotees visit the temples during the year. Kollur Mookambika Temple alone has incurred a loss of Rs 14 crore during the two months.

With the special package announced for fisheries sector by the Centre, Karnataka is likely to get Rs 3,000 crore. The amount will be utilised for improving basic facilities in inland and marine fisheries in Karnataka in the next few years.

Already, around 25,000 stranded migrant labourers have left in 14 Shramik trains from Mangaluru to their native places.

Kannadigas stranded in various states too have returned to the district and the district administration has made arrangement for institutional quarantine for those who returned from outside the state and country, Poojary said.

To a query on auto drivers failing to get financial assistance announced by the State government, he said initially, it was said that the drivers should have a taxi or autorickshaw driver’s licence and a badge, issued by the department. Realising that many autodrivers do not have badges issues by the department, the Cabinet has decided to do away with the clause on badge to avail the benefits, he added.

He said NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has completed first year of second term. The government has put India on path of self-reliance while addressing major issues.