Coronavirus Lockdown: Life on edge for labourers stranded at borderline in Karnataka's Talapady

A total of 16 labourers, including a pregnant woman and six from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, have remained stranded at Talapady for the last one month.

The labourers, who have been shedding tears, are anticipating early return to their native places. A resident of Shikaripura, Muralidhar Naik, along with his wife and three girl children, and others are now residing at Mariyashrama school in Talapady.

All the labourers worked as daily wagers in Manjeshwara region in Kerala.

As soon as the lockdown was announced, they had come walking to the Karnataka border. However, the police did not let them cross the border. Accordingly, they started staying at Mariyashrama School.

The locals have been arranging food for the labourers.

“We do not have any work in our native. We had availed loan for farming. I have two sisters. My parents are also not well. I am pregnant and do not have money in hand. I have not got my health checked for the last several days and have been suffering mentally,” said Kalavathi.

“We just want to return to our native and will eke out a living in the available farm land. The district administration, MLA and chief minister should help us,’’ she appealed with tears in her eyes.

When family members contacted MP B Y Raghavendra, son of chief minister, he has in turn has asked the family to wait till May 3.

“We have been staying in the school for the last 30 days. My pregnant wife’s health is also getting affected. We want the authorities to arrange for our travel to Shikaripura at the earliest,” said Sanjeeva.

Siddik Talapady of Gadinadu Rakshana Vedike said, “We had contacted health officials and tahsildar. However, none have come to their rescue. The district administration will be held responsible if anything happens to the pregnant woman.”