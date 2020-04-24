Karnataka: MRPL sponsors 50,000 kg rice

Coronavirus Lockdown: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sponsors 50,000 kg rice

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 04:20 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) through its CSR fund and through district administration has sponsored 50,000 kg of rice for the needy citizens facing hardships due to the lockdown.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) has identified a list of  the needy families, affected severely due to Covid-19 lockdown.

These families belong to five hoblis of the district namely Mangaluru-B, Gurupura, Surathkal, Mulki and Moodbidri.

The MRPL had sponsored a grocery kit comprising boiled rice, tur dal, rava, sugar and tea powder to these needy families in these hoblis.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

 