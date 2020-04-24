Coronavirus Lockdown: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sponsors 50,000 kg rice

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) through its CSR fund and through district administration has sponsored 50,000 kg of rice for the needy citizens facing hardships due to the lockdown.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) has identified a list of the needy families, affected severely due to Covid-19 lockdown.

These families belong to five hoblis of the district namely Mangaluru-B, Gurupura, Surathkal, Mulki and Moodbidri.

The MRPL had sponsored a grocery kit comprising boiled rice, tur dal, rava, sugar and tea powder to these needy families in these hoblis.