Coronavirus Lockdown: Mangaluru officials team up, help the needy

Officers of Mangalore CGST, Customs, DGGI, DRI, Audit, SEZ and retired officers of CBIC are helping the needy in and around Mangaluru by pooling in contributions from individuals.

The team, besides distributing ration to the poor, also donated PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to hospitals.

The team from Central GST and Customs distributed ration kits, with supplies lasting for around 15 days, to 175 migrant labourers in Jokotte, near the Thokur Railway station.

The kit consisted of 5kg/10kg rice bags, Dal, Onions, Potatoes, Cooking Oil, Sugar, Tamarind, 2 cotton face masks and soap.

A list of families residing in camps was prepared and the bags were handed over to the heads of families by ensuring no violation in social distancing rules.

The officers highlighted the importance of wearing a mouth mask and explained on using the reusable cotton mask, Assistant Commissioner, Central Excise and Central Tax Mangaluru Avinashkiran Rongali informed DH.