Coronavirus lockdown: No ambulance, woman delivers in house

A woman delivered at her house in Unnakki in Mudigere taluk owing to non-availability of an ambulance.

Roopa Harish, a resident of linehouse at Unnakki in Balooru Gram Panchayat, had developed labour pain on Wednesday morning. The ambulance could not reach the house on time to take her to the hospital for delivery. With the help of her mother, she delivered at home.

Speaking on the incident, Taluk Health officer Sundaresh told DH that all the 108 ambulances in Mudigere were used for Covid services. As there was a delay in reaching 108 ambulances, a private vehicle was sent to the village. By the time the vehicle reached the house, the woman had delivered. Later, the child and the mother were shifted to a hospital in a private ambulance.