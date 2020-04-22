Coronavirus lockdown: Owner waives off rent for 21 shops, 12 houses

Playing the role of a good samaritan, the owner of a commercial complex and houses has waived a month’s rent at Panemangalore in Bantwal.

Owing to the lockdown, people are without jobs and are struggling to eke out a living.

B H Complex owner Mohammed Hassan has waived the rent of 21 shops and 12 houses in the complex.

Hailing from Barimaru, he was working in a foreign country in the past. For the past few years, he has been earning income from the rented shops and houses, which is also a source of his livelihood.

People hailing from the middle class and from different religions are staying in the houses. "If the lockdown continued, I’m planning to waive the rent for another month as well. How can we fill our stomach when our neighbours are hungry?" he asked.