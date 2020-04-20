Coronavirus lockdown: Pending work on NH 66 resumes

Coronavirus lockdown: Pending work on NH 66 resumes

DHNS
DHNS, Padubidri,
  • Apr 20 2020, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 19:24 ist
The work on NH 66 resumed at Padubidri.

The pending work on fourlaning of NH 66 has begun at Padubidri. Navayug construction, the concessionaire of the work, is expected to expedite the work.

Owing to a technical glitch, the work on the road was delayed in the past. However, the work was moving at a snail's pace for the past two years.

Though the highway work was complete, the work on service road inside Padubidri Pete, a minor bridge at Kalsanka and the work on stormwater drains on either side of the road were pending. 

Though the service road on one side of the road was laid a year ago, the asphalting of the road was left incomplete. The work on the asphalting of the road and stormwater drains had begun recently.

The contractor had promised to complete the work in April during a meeting convened by the district administration. However, owing to the lockdown, the work had come to a grinding halt. The sight of work resuming has bought some cheer to the people.

NH 66
work resumes
Padubidri
Karnataka
Lockdown
Comments (+)

