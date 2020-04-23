Coronavirus lockdown: Poor fisherwoman spends life savings to help others

A poor fisherwoman towers above all those doing their bit to help those suffering due to the lockdown.

Sharadakka, a resident of Baputhota in Malpe, ekes out a living by selling fish.

A poor fisherwoman herself, Sharadakka’s life savings did not exceed Rs 30,000.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Sharadakka's own problems took a backseat, when she saw the poor suffering in her neighbourhoold.

She spent her life savings and procured seven quintals of rice and later distributed it among the poor.

Sharadakka distributed 5 kg of rice each to 140 poor families in the neighbourhood.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

" I know what it is to remain hungry. I could not look at the hardships endured by the poor. Now, all my savings are exhausted. I can earn money by selling fish," she added.

Sharadakka plays down her heroic act and said, "We should help our neighbours who are in distress. Owing to the lockdown many were facing hardships. Hence, I decided to help the poor."

Lauding the act of Sharadakka, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh visited her house on Thursday and promised to extend a helping hand to her. There is a problem over the land where she is residing. The district administration will speak to the owner and help her to construct the house on the same spot, he promised.